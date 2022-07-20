Ch Shujaat throws his weight behind Elahi for CM Punjab slot

Pakistan Pakistan Ch Shujaat throws his weight behind Elahi for CM Punjab slot

Politicians should get out of politics of number game: PML-Q President

20 July,2022 03:20 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - President of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday said that Parvez Elahi is candidate for the position of Chief Minister of Punjab.

PML-Q President, while clearing the air around CM Punjab election, said that the party that has secured majority in the election should form the government.

The veteran politician said that politicians should get out of number game and instead focus on problems being faced by the country and the poor masses.

He urged elected lawmakers to work hard for betterment of the country instead of leg pulling of their fellow lawmakers.

A day earlier, former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and took him in confidence over decisions taken in the meeting of ruling alliance.

Asif Zardari met Chaudhary Shujaat at his residence and the meeting continued for over an hour, in which matters pertaining to the political situation in Punjab came under discussion.

The family members of the PML-Q chief were also present in the meeting.

The PPP co-chairman left Shujaat Hussain’s residence making a sign of victory.