One killed in road accident in Lahore

20 July,2022 05:50 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A 40-year-old unidentified man was killed when a vehicle hit him in Kahna area of Lahore on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the unidentified man was crossing the road in Kahna area of the city when he was hit by a vehicle, killing in on the spot. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital.

Police have registered a case and search for the heirs of the deceased has also been started.

