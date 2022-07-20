12 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

20 July,2022 05:48 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least 12 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,678 in the province on Tuesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,560,595 people were screened for the virus till July 19 (Tuesday), out of which 12 more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,239 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

