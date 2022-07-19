FO rejects claim of cypher communication hidden from FM, PM

Pakistan Pakistan FO rejects claim of cypher communication hidden from FM, PM

FO rejects claim of cypher communication hidden from FM, PM

19 July,2022 10:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Asim Iftikhar said on Tuesday termed as entirely baseless the claim that the Cypher Communication received from the Embassy in Washington was ‘hidden’ from the former Foreign Minister or former Prime Minister.

On the issue of the alleged conspiracy of regime change, Foreign Office Spokesman Asim Iftikhar while answering the questions said that the Cypher Communication coming from the Pakistani Embassy in Washington was not hidden from the Foreign Minister or the Prime Minister.

The Spokesperson said such a question simply does not arise.

He said the Foreign Office operates on professional basis and it would be detrimental to cast aspersions on its working.