Political parties decide to shift MPs to hotels ahead of Punjab CM election

19 July,2022 09:58 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) on Tuesday decided to shift their Punjab Assembly lawmakers to hotels ahead of Punjab Chief Minister election to be held on July 22.

Sources privy to the matter said that a parliamentary party meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, and allies expressed their confidence in Hamza Shahbaz by raising their hands.



During the meeting, the PML-N once again decided to shift its members to a hotel and also issued instructions in this regard.



On the other hand, PTI and PML-Q also decided to shift their members to a hotel and bookings were made in Gulberg hotel while the lawmakers will stay in the hotel until the election of the Chief Minister.

