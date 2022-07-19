'PTI's Punjab by-polls victory is not something exceptional'

Pakistan Pakistan 'PTI's Punjab by-polls victory is not something exceptional'

‘PTI’s Punjab by-polls victory is not something exceptional’

19 July,2022 08:31 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mian Iftikhar have said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not done something exceptional by winning 15 seats in Punjab by-elections but people of their party had defected from these constituencies.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday, Mian Iftikhar said that they were democratic people, adding that these 20 seats were of Imran Khan’s party. “We are talking to about supremacy of the parliament,” he said.

The ANP leader further said that all institutions should work within the ambit of the constitution. Inflation is a big problem and the coalition government will try to reduce it and even today, they talked to the Prime Minister about giving relief to the people.

On the occasion, JUI-F leader Akram Durrani said that it was decided in the meeting that this government will complete its tenure.

Taking a dig at former PM Imran Khan, the JUI-F leader said that this man has come under some agenda, adding that his tribe and children are settled abroad and we all knew that he would bankrupt country if stayed in power.