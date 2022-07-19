Fawad claims five govt MNAs in contact with PTI

Pakistan Pakistan Fawad claims five govt MNAs in contact with PTI

Fawad Chaudhry said government is on ventilator.

19 July,2022 01:34 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday claimed that five members of National Assembly belonging to ruling coalition are in contact with his party.

Addressing a press conference in federal capital, Fawad Chaudhrysaid that government is on ventilator and PTI has the power to send this government packing anytime.

The PTI leader further said that they have given few days to Chief Election Commissioner to resign or PTI will send him packing. He also stressed that all political parties should sit together and establish a new ECP.

Fawad also claimed that from July 22, PTI will have government in Punjab and the new provincial government could ban entry of Rana Sanaullah and Ata Tarar in the province.