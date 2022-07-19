Former NAB head removed but circus he initiated continues: Abbasi

19 July,2022 01:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that former NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal has been removed but the circus he initiated continues.

He added that he will have to be accountable for the ills he caused to innocent people.

Talking to media outside the National Accountability Court (NAB), Abbasi reiterated that NAB should be shut down, it has caused severe damage to the country’s progress. No officer would work until NAB is operational, he added.

Abbasi said that the court was not able to answer my question that what is my crime. "Their every answer comes to money laundering," he said.

While talking about the Punjab by-polls, he said that the result of the by-polls has no connection with general elections.

"The party that wins the vote on 22 July would form the government while the loser would sit in the opposition. We would not run off foreseeing our defeat," he added.

"The 20 seats, the by-polls were contested on were PTI’s seats, now they have 15. We accept whatever decision the public has made," Khaqan Abbasi said.