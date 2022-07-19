PM urges ECP to announce judgment in PTI foreign funding case

19 July,2022 10:44 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged Election Commission of Pakistan to announce ‘long delayed’ judgment in PTI foreign funding case.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been given a free pass for long despite his repeated and shameless attacks on state institutions.

He said impunity given to Imran Khan has hurt the country.

A day earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should announce quick verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case.

On social networking site Twitter, she lambasted the PTI leadership and wrote that there is no need to be too excited after losing 5 out of 20 seats.

PML-N Vice President further penned that Imran Khan is attacking the ECP because of the fear of foreign funding case, but not of the rigging in by-polls, which was not even happened.

Addressing Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz wrote, “Do you know that irrefutable evidence has come out against you in the foreign funding case, which will have to be brought before the public”.