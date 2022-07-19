Two killed, 18 injured as bus overturns in Narowal

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

19 July,2022 04:56 am

NAROWAL (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and 18 other were wounded when a speeding bus overturned in Narowal on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details the accident occurred at the Muridke Road where a bus turned turtle when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding due to which two persons died on the spot while 18 other sustained injuries.

