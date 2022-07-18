21 drown as boat capsizes in Indus River

21 drown as boat capsizes in Indus River

18 July,2022 09:46 pm

SADIQABAD (Dunya News) - 21 participants of the marriage party on Monday died after boat capsized in the Indus River.

Assistant Commissioner Sadiqabad said the boat carrying the marriage party capsized near Machka in the Indus River.

According to rescue sources, there were 50 to 70 people on board the boat, while the Assistant Commissioner said that the number of those who drowned is not being confirmed yet.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the boat capsizing incident in the Indus River.

He directed the local authorities to speed up rescue operations to find the missing persons.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has also sought a report from the administration about the accident.