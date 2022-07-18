PA session to continue till July 22

18 July,2022 06:19 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - After the landslide victory in Punjab by-elections, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz has decided on Monday to continue the session of the provincial assembly till July 22.

In this regard, the newly elected members will take oath in the Punjab Assembly as soon as notification is made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Assembly sessions will continue to ensure communication and coordination.

On the other hand, the 40th session of the Punjab Assembly will be held again on July 22.

Because of the court verdict, the 40th session of the Legislative Assembly has been notified separately.