PTI, PML-Q bar MPs from going abroad

Pakistan Pakistan PTI, PML-Q bar MPs from going abroad

PTI, PML-Q bar MPs from going abroad

18 July,2022 06:08 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) –Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) have barred their Punjab Assembly lawmakers from going abroad.

After the landslide victory in high-stakes Punjab by-elections on Sunday, both the aforementioned parties have instructed their Punjab Assembly lawmakers not to travel abroad.

Both parties have also given instructions to lawmakers to stay in Lahore till July 22 and must join the Punjab Assembly session regarding the Punjab Chief Minister election.

Earlier today,PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a post by-elections consultative telephonic conversation on Monday.

PTI has successfully secured 15 seats in the by-elections held in 20 constituencies in Punjab on Sunday. It was a big win for the former ruling party as after being ousted the former Prime Minister has been surfing on his public support and the outcome of Punjab by-polls severed as a silver lining for PTI.

Furthermore, along with the celebrations, the party leadership is also considering the forthcoming situation.

In this regard, Pervaiz Elahi and Imran Khan in their telephonic contact were more involved in discussing the situation after Punjab by-polls.

Meanwhile, the Speaker Punjab Assembly also congratulated the PTI Chairman on the victory.