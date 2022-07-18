NA speaker calls Parliament's joint sitting on Aug 22

NA speaker calls Parliament's joint sitting on Aug 22

18 July,2022 05:24 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya NEWS) – The National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has summoned the Parliament joint session on August 22.



According to details, the schedule for the joint session of the parliament has been changed on Monday.

The session was scheduled to be held on July 20 at 4 pm, but now it will be summoned on August 22 in parliament house at 4pm.

In this regard, Speaker National Assembly has also issued the notification of the change in schedule.

