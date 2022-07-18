PM lauds Hamza for holding 'peaceful' by-polls, Maryam for 'best campaign'

PM expresses gratitude to PML-N leaders, workers for their tireless efforts in Punjab by-polls

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News)- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his gratitude to the PML-N leaders and workers for their tireless efforts in the by-elections of Punjab.

In a tweet on Monday, he said Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz ran the best election campaign for the party.

He said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz deserves congratulations over peaceful conduct of the elections.