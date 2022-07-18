PM to meet senior PML-N leadership after Punjab by-polls defeat

Pakistan Pakistan PM to meet senior PML-N leadership after Punjab by-polls defeat

The premier is also likely to meet government coalition partners

18 July,2022 01:13 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday summoned senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership after the party suffered humiliating defeat in Punjab by-elections.

The meeting will be deliberate on situation arising after Punjab by-polls and future plan of action.

The premier is also likely to meet government coalition partners in a day or two and consult them over the new political situation.

It merits mention that it merits mention that according to the preliminary, unofficial results, the PTI bagged 15 seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could only secure four seats. One independent candidate also secured victory.

In a recount of votes for the Punjab chief minister election on July 22, in accordance with the Lahore High Court order, the PTI is now poised to win, in effect removing PML-N s Hamza Shahbaz from office.