Imran gets bail in five long march vandalism cases

18 July,2022 11:06 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Sessions Court Islamabad on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in five cases pertaining to Islamabad long march vandalism.

The court also extended PTI Chairman’s interim bails in 10 cases against him till July 21.

Furthermore, the court even accepted Imran Khan’s plea for attendance exemption.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI Chairman led a long march to the capital city against the rise in inflation and ‘regime change’ in the month of May this year. While, there had been several incidents of clashes between the government forces and PTI workers amid the march.

The PTI supporters were accused of vandalism during the march and in response to the allegations PTI accused the police of torturing and harassing the peaceful protestors.

However, after the march several cases of vandalism were filed against the PTI Chairman.

