PTI Punjab leadership summoned to Islamabad for core-committee meet

18 July,2022 10:43 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has summoned party leadership of Punjab to the federal capital for crucial meeting of core-committee.

According to details, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will chair the meeting which will also be attended by Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Sibtain Khan and other leaders of the party.

It merits mention that according to the preliminary, unofficial results, the PTI bagged 15 seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could only secure four seats. One independent candidate also secured victory.

Imran Khan on Sunday said that his party has not only defeated the PML-N candidates but the entire state machinery.

After the “landslide victory” in the Punjab by-elections, he took to Twitter and wrote, “I want to first thank our PTI workers and voters of Punjab for defeating not just PML-N candidates but the entire state machinery, esp harassment by police and a totally biased ECP.”