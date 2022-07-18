Bilawal Bhutto summons CEC meeting of PPP
Pakistan
The CEC meeting of the PPP will be held at the Bilawal House in Karachi at 4:00pm on Monday.
KARACHI (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan People s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned an emergency meeting of the Central Executive Committee(CEC) of his party to meet today (Monday), Dunya News reported.
The CEC members of the party from across the country will attend the meeting. The CEC members who are not residing in Karachi will attend the meeting via video link.