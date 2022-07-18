Nine more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

Pakistan Pakistan Nine more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

The number of total confirmed patients in Balochistan surged to 35,633 in the province on Sunday.

18 July,2022 05:18 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least eight more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,652 in the province on Sunday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,556,635 people were screened for the virus till July 17 (Sunday), out of which nine more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,236 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

