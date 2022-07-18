Police release PTI leader Shahbaz Gill

18 July,2022 03:10 am

MUZAFFARGARH (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill was released by police in the wee hours on Monday, Dunya News reported.

Shahbaz Gill was detained by police from a factory during polling of by-election in Punjab Assembly constituence PP-272 in Muzaffargarh on Sunday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson and Punjab Home Minister Atta Tarar said that Shahbaz Gill was been arrested for allegedly visiting different polling stations during the by-elections in the city with his security guards who were dressed as FC personnel.

Gill denied all the allegations of keeping any security guards dressed up in FC officials’ uniforms. He said that he had been engaged for three hours and was suddenly arrested without a warrant.

