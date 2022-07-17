PTI claims Khushab PP-83 constituency

Pakistan Pakistan PTI claims Khushab PP-83 constituency

PTI claims Khushab PP-83 constituency

17 July,2022 10:57 pm

KHUSHAB (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)on Sunday claimed the PP-83 seat during the crucial Punjab by-elections.



According to unofficial results, PTI candidate Hassan Aslam won in PP-83 Khushab as he got 48475 votes.



Independent candidate Aslam Bha got second position by getting 41752 votes. Ameer Haider Singha of PML-N got 34,463 votes and stood at the third position.



In the 2018 general elections, independent candidate Malik Ghulam Rasool Singha was successful and joined the PTI, defeating PML-N candidate Muhammad Asif Malik, independent candidate Malik Zafarullah Khan Bugti and PTI candidate Asghar Khan.