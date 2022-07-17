Unofficial result: PTI’s Qaiser Magsi wins PP-282 seat

17 July,2022 10:28 pm

LAYYAH (Dunya News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Qaiser Abbas Magsion Sunday defeated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Qaiser Abbas Magsi in the PP-282 Layyah by-election as per the unofficial results.



According to unofficial, PTI candidate Qaiser Abbas Magsi has won by claiming 43, 922 votes. Lala Tahir Randhawa of PML-N could only bagged 29,715 votes.



In the 2018 elections, as an independent candidate Lala Tahir Randhawa won by defeating Qaiser Abbas of PTI.