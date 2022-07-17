Unofficial result: PTI's Khurram Virk wins in PP-140

17 July,2022 10:09 pm

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) - As the counting of the vote is underway in 20 constituencies of Punjab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Khurram Shehzad Virk has won the by-poll in PP-140 Sheikhupura.

According to the unofficial results, KhurramShehzad Virk obtained 49,734 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mian Khalid Mehmood could secure only 32,812 votes.

It may be recalled that in the 2018 general elections, Mian Khalid Mehmood defeated the PML-N candidate Yasir Iqbal on the ticket of PTI.