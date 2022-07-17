Imran Khan strongly condemn arrest of Shahbaz Gill

17 July,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Chairman on Sunday strongly condemned the arrest of party leader and former special assistant Shahbaz Gill.

The former PM took to the Twitter to condemn the arrest.

He said that the arrest of the party leader is simply to try to rig election and spread fear among people.

The PTI chairman said that these fascist tactics will not work and our people will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote.

Imran Khan went on to say that the handlers of imported government should realise damage they are doing to our nation.