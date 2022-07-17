PTI leader Shehbaz Gill detained by police

17 July,2022 04:11 pm

MUZAFFARGARH (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill was detained by the police from a factory in PP-272 in Muzaffargarh on Sunday.

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarrar while reacting to the arrest of Shahbaz Gill said that armed persons were present with the PTI leader and the arms are completely banned in Punjab.

He said Section 144 had been imposed on possession and display of arms. Commandant FC has stated that no FC official was accompanying Gill.

Tarar said that the question arises as to who the armed people were who were wearing FC uniform. The provincial minister said Gill has resorted to illegal activities to gain cheap fame and action will be taken against them as per law.