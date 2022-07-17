Punjab govt orders to arrest PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

17 July,2022 02:47 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Interior Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that he has ordered the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Saeed Mahis.

In the statement related to the dispute in PP 158, Interior Minister said that he has taken immediate notice of the incident in Lahore. PML-N worker got a severe head injury while being tortured by the two PTI leaders.

Attaullah Tarar said that it can be seen in the footage that PML-N candidate from PP-158 Ahsan Sharafat remained peaceful during the dispute.

He further added that no one is allowed to violate the discipline and peace. Therefore, he has ordered the arrest of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Saeed Mahis.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the casting of votes in constituency PP-158, a fight took place. The reason for the dispute was said to be to prevent entry into the Dharmapura polling station.

PTI workers claimed that they are being prevented from entering the polling station.

