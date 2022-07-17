PML-N workers prevented Qureshi from entering polling station

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday was prevented from entering the polling station of Basti Dogran by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers.

As Mr. Qureshi reached the polling station Basti Dogran, the PML-N workers surrounded the PTI leader and averted him from entering the polling station. Soon, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot.

Furthermore, the Returning Officer took notice of an issue of manual voting at the polling station in PP-217. He questioned the Presiding Officer in this regard.

The Returning Officer also inquired from the voters present at the polling station, while the Presiding Officer and voters denied the allegation of forced voting.

The Returning Officer also spoke to the former Minister, however Shah Mahmoud Qureshi also expressed satisfaction over the polling process.

