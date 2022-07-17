No interference in polling process to be tolerated: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner visited central control room.

17 July,2022 12:28 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Sunday said that no interference in polling process will be tolerated.

According to details, Chief Election Commissioner visited central control room set up to monitor crucial by-elections being held in 20 constituencies of Punjab.

The CEC further warned violation of law and unrest will not be allowed under any circumstances.

Earlier, he appealed to the voters to keenly participate in the election process and cast their vote for their favorite candidates in by-elections of the Punjab Assembly.

He said that with the active participation of voters, the democracy will further flourish and the country will get stability and more strength.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure the rule of law and peace during the election process without any discrimination.