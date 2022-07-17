Punjab by-polls: clashes erupt between PTI, PML-N workers

17 July,2022 12:01 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - As polling is underway for the by-elections in Punjab, incidents of clashes between workers of opposition parties have been reported.

One such incident took place in constituency PP 158 Dharmapura area of Lahore, where a fight broke out over entry into the polling station.

According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, they are being prevented from entering the polling station.

While a clash also erupted between voters of PTI and PML-N in PP-168 constituency of Lahore. The voters’ complaint that they are facing difficulty in casting votes in stations 50 and 51.

PTI voters alleged that PML-N has posted it’s men inside the polling station.

On being informed about the incident, candidate PP 168 Asad Khokhar reached the spot himself.

He said that PTI is paying Rs. 2000 per vote but the voters are still casting votes for PML-N, therefore now PTI workers are making accusations.

