Interior Minister says security on high alert in all constituencies

17 July,2022 11:02 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that security in all the constituencies, where by-election is taking place is on high alert to ensure law and order on the polling-day.

In a statement, he said civil armed forces have been deployed in all the constituencies on the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Minister said additional troops of the security forces have been deployed in sensitive electorates. Besides Rangers and Frontier Constabulary, military troops have been deputed as Quick Response Force.

He said a Monitoring Cell has been established at the Ministry of Interior to ensure continuous surveillance of the security situation during the by-elections. He said the Monitoring Cell has been linked with the provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab as well as with the headquarters of the civil armed forces. He said all the law enforcement agencies are fully alert and will response to any emergency situation without any delay.

Rana Sanaullah said keeping firearms and their exhibition in all the constituencies is totally prohibited.