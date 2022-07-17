Bury politics of hate, division through your vote: PM Shehbaz

Cast your vote for progress, development and bright future of the coming generations: PM

17 July,2022 09:35 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that people should think about corruption, incompetence, economic crisis and aiding of mafias during four year rule of Imran Khan while voting for Punjab by-polls.

PM Shehbaz, in a tweet, said that Punjab was a victim of worst governance during the PTI term as masses and students were deprived of free medicines and scholorships there was an open sale of government jobs, postings and transfers. Civic facilities were in shamble and lawlessness was at its peak.

What PTI did with Punjab is nothing less than insult for the residents of the province, the premier added.

PM Shehbaz said the ego of an individual and incompetence and way of politics have ruined the beauty of Pakistani society. Expressing full confidence in choice of people, he said they should vote for national development and bright future of their children.

On the other hand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday believed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win the Punjab by-polls with the help and support of people who would surely vote for development, progress and prosperity of the country.

She, in a series of tweets, said people of the 20 constituencies, where the by-polls is underway, would reject Imran Khan who deprived them of free-electricity relief and did politics of lies, u-turn and corruption.

They would also vote against Imran Khan for violating the constitution and promoting chaos and anarchy in the country, she added.

She advised Imran Khan to contest elections instead of resorting to the anarchy.