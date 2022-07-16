PTI will win by-polls despite imported govt strategy: Fawad Chaudhary

PTI will win by-polls despite imported govt strategy: Fawad Chaudhary

16 July,2022 08:26 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhary on Saturday said that whatever strategy the imported government adopts, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will achieve great success in the Punjab by-elections.

While holding a press conference in Lahore, Fawad said that it is expected that PTI will win 16 seats.

He claimed the by-elections in Punjab have started with rigging and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) itself is rigging.

The former federal minister took a jibe at ECP and said, "ECP says that there is no need for rigging when we are present."

Fawad said every decision of the ECP was overturned in the courts.

The court also suspended the decision not to recruit polling agents from other places, adding Fawad.

PTI leader said that yesterday’s decision of the ECP was also rejected by the court.

He said that no budget meeting has been held in Punjab at present and whatever expenditure is being incurred is illegal. Fawad also said that in Punjab, planes have been converted into rickshaws.

PTI leader alleged that government machinery is being used to block PTI candidates, adding that illegal arrests are being made in Punjab.

He further claimed that anyone who supports PTI is arrested and the people active in the election campaign are also being implicated in fake cases.

Fawad said that in a democracy one has to show a majority, but if Hamza Shahbaz is fond of dictatorship then it is a different matter.