Ties between political parties, establishment improved a lot: Zardari

16 July,2022 06:48 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari said that the relationship between political parties and the establishment has improved a lot over time and will continue to improve over time.

He said the aforementioned statement during a meeting with the Sindh Governor in Karachi.

“I wish Imran Khan would have thought about the rights of journalists even during his regime, and journalists have always got freedom during the regime of People’s Party and will continue to get it,” Zardari said.

Taking a swipe at the PTI chairman, he added that the era of Imran Khan has been a dark era in terms of press freedom.

The former President said that the relationship between the political parties and the establishment has improved a lot with time and will continue to improve over the time because the goal of all is the development of the country and the strengthening of democracy.