PTI to contest state machinery, ECP in Punjab by-polls: Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan PTI to contest state machinery, ECP in Punjab by-polls: Imran Khan

PTI to contest state machinery, ECP in Punjab by-polls: Imran Khan

16 July,2022 04:36 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that in the Punjab by-elections PTI has to face the government machinery, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and Mr X, Y.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan wrote that “This is a message to my team that in the Punjab by-elections they have to face state machinery, PML-N, the biased Election commission, and Mr X and Y.”

In the tweet, he also used the hashtag "Bala_chalao_mulk_bachao".

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 16, 2022