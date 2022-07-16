By-Election 2022
Rana Sana warns Imran against spreading unrest during Punjab by-polls

PTI has called 500 goons to Punjab to spread unrest during by-polls: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to not spread unrest during upcoming by-polls for 20 seats of Punjab Assembly.

Interior Minister said that Imran Khan has lost the election and reiterated that law will come into action if Daska-like situation is repeated. We will ensure free and transparent by-elections, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that he has reports that PTI has called 500 goons to Punjab to spread unrest during by-polls and PTI’s request to deploy polling agents from outside the constituencies was part of the same conspiracy.

 The PML-N leader also claimed that Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan, Murad Saeed are sheltering goons. He warned that action will be initiated against anyone who takes law into his hands.

