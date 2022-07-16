PTI challenges ECP order on polling agents in Punjab By-polls

Pakistan Pakistan PTI challenges ECP order on polling agents in Punjab By-polls

The petitioner has pleaded to the court to nullify the order of ECP.

16 July,2022 01:09 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday challenged the order of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the appointment of polling agents in the Punjab by-poll elections.

The PTI leader has prayed to hear the case on Saturday, July 16 as the Punjab by-polls are set to be held on Sunday, July 17.

Advocate Aamir Saeed Raan submitted the petition on behalf of the PTI leader.

In the petition, it has been prayed that ECP has ordered to appoint polling agents of relevant constituencies and this order is against the law. As per the ECP rules, the agent must not be from union counsels.

The petitioner has pleaded to the court to nullify the order of ECP.