ECP assures fair polls as 175 candidates contest crucial 20 Punjab Assembly seats

ECP assures fair polls as 175 candidates contest crucial 20 Punjab Assembly seats

16 July,2022 11:09 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has assured free and transparent by-elections as 175 candidates contest polls for crucial Punjab Assembly seats.

Election campaign for by-polls ended at 12:00 midnight (night falling between Friday and Saturday and Voting will be held on Sunday, July 17.

By elections are being held in 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly including PP-7 Rawalpindi; PP-83, Khushab; PP-90 Bhakkar; PP-97 Faisalabad; PP-125, Jhang; PP-127, Jhang; PP-140 Sheikhupura;PP-158,Lahore;PP-167, Lahore; PP-168, Lahore; PP-170 Lahore; PP-202 Sahiwal; PP-217 Multan; PP-224, Lodhran;PP-228, Lodhran; PP-237, Bahawalnagar; PP-272- Muzaffargarh;PP-273 Muzaffargarh;PP-282, Layyah and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.

The ECP has completed preparations for the by-polls. A total of 4.57 million registered voters, including 2.46 million women, are eligible to vote in the by-polls. A total of 3131 polling stations, including 731 male, 700 female and 1700 combined polling stations have been established across the 20 constituencies.

A total of 9,562 polling booths have been set up for the by-polls. The ECP has declared 1204 polling stations sensitive and 696 highly sensitive.

Polling stations from Lahore and Multan have been declared sensitive.

The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

PML-N needs to win a total of 9 seats in the by-elections to gain a majority to elect their Chief Minister in the biggest province of the country.