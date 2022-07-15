Five BLA terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Ziarat recovery operation: ISPR

Pakistan Pakistan Five BLA terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Ziarat recovery operation: ISPR

Five BLA terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Ziarat recovery operation: ISPR

15 July,2022 04:46 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Five terrorists belonging to proscribed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLA) were killed and a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during a recovery operation in the Ziarat area of Balochistan, the military’s media affairs wing confirmed on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Friday, during the ongoing recovery operation in the Ziarat area, on the night between July 14 and 15 (Thursday and Friday) a hideout of terrorists was identified and cleared by the security forces near Khost in Khalifat mountains.

ALSO READ: Lt Col Laiq Baig abducted, martyred by terrorists in Ziarat district: ISPR

Once encircled, the terrorists opened fire on the closing-in Army troops resulting in Shahadat (martyrdom) of Havildar Khan Muhammad.

During a follow-up clearance operation, the ISPR statement said five terrorists belonging to the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) were killed in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire.

The sanitization operation, however, will continue in the area to apprehend the remaining perpetrators and recover Mr. Omer Javed.