Rashid challenges govt to apply Article 6 after Sanaullah's threat

15 July,2022 12:13 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday responding to the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s statement pertaining to the implementation of Articles 5 and 6 challenged the incumbent government to apply Article 6.

While talking to media in Lahore, Sheikh Rashid said that the government should take aforementioned action against them ‘if they have the courage for it’.

Earlier during a press conference, Rana Sanaullah said that the President, former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former deputy speaker Qasim Suri committed fraud with the Constitution.

He said the decision of the Supreme Court raised the head of the Constitution, adding that the Constitution of Pakistan is the sacred trust of the people and there is no greater crime than this, adding that its punishment is also mentioned in Articles 5 and 6.

The former Interior Minister explained that it’s all in the hands of the public and said that if the people of Lahore gave the right decision on the Election Day, all their opponents will be left in shock and they will not even mention Article 6.

Furthermore, Sheikh Rashid mocked the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying that the day when the PM spoke the truth would be the last day of his politics.

Also responding to the Supreme Court’s verdict he called out to the apex court saying that it is an additional note, not a decision. Rebuking the Interior Minister he added that Rana Sanaullah is a drug dealer and an assassin.

