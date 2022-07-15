Pakistan reports 779 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan reports 779 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus on Friday.

15 July,2022 07:44 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,544,910. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,428 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 779 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 22,099 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 779 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.53 percent.

