Pakistan Pakistan Eight more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

15 July,2022 04:47 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least eight more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,633 in the province on Thursday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,553,984 people were screened for the virus till July 14 (Thursday), out of which eight more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,232 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

