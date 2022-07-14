Qasim Suri's car meets accident near Darya Khan

14 July,2022 08:49 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri’s car on Thursday involved in an accident.

Sharing the video on social networking site Instagram, Qasim Suri wrote that while driving from Lahore in connection with the by-election campaign, his car met with an accident near Darya Khan.

He further wrote that thanks to be Almighty Allah that he including Secretary General PTI Lahore District Zubair Khan Niazi, Chaudhry Zia and Nawaz were safe in the car.

