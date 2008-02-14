MQM leader Babar Ghauri released

13 July,2022 05:52 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senior leader Babar Ghauri has been released on Wednesday.



In this regard, police sources said that there is no complete evidence against Babar Ghauri. If evidence is gathered, Babar Ghauri can be taken into custody again.



Sources further said that the health of the MQM leader is not good and he has to undergo a check-up at the hospital.



It is pertinent to mention that on July 4 Babar Ghauri was arrested by the security agencies upon his return to Pakistan.

He was taken into custody over his alleged involvement in a corruption and terrorism case.