Country ready for revolution: Fawad Ch

13 July,2022 03:23 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the country is ready for revolution.

Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a press conference, said that people of 20 constituencies of Punjab are with PTI. Imran Khan is alone standing against political elite of the country, he added.

The former information minister also claimed that fight in Punjab by-polls will be one sided and PTI will emerge victorious.

On the other hand, PTI leader Omar Ayub said that his party will give tough competition to PML-N in Punjab by-polls and no matter what government do, PTI will win by-elections.