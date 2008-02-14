PM will announce to reduce petrol price in two days: Maryam Nawaz

12 July,2022 10:00 pm

JHANG (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce to reduce petrol and diesel prices in next two days.

Addressing the PML-N election rally in Athara Hazari, she said that the people of Jhang had won her heart by showering their love.

“Everyone knows why Shehbaz Sharif had to take difficult decisions,” she said and added the prices had to be increased due to agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The PML-N vice president claimed that difficult decisions have been made and now good news will come every day, whereas, today, Shehbaz Sharif summoned a summary for reduction in petrol prices.

She went on say that former PM Nawaz Sharif started CPEC while Imran Khan started GPEC and plundered money from Punjab to Bani Gala.

Earlier, addresing a rally at Chiniot Moor, Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that if the people want inflation to decrease then they should vote for PML-N.

PML-N’s competition is not with Imran Khan but with inflation and incompetence,” she said while making a case for the people of Jhang to vote for her party in the July 17 by-polls. She asked the people to make a promise to her that they will throw out the people against Punjab’s development.

The PML-N vice president said that today the whole Jhang has come out in love with Nawaz Sharif. We have come to carry out development work including building schools and colleges in the country and to reduce the prices of potatoes and onions.

She promised that she won’t sit idly until the development of the city, adding that Imran Khan does not digest the development of Punjab and is trying to impose a woman on Punjab again which we will not allow.

