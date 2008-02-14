Pakistan reports 255 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan reports 255 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

Pakistan has conducted 4,674 tests in the past 24 hours

12 July,2022 08:43 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases continue to rise.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 255 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 4,674 tests in the past 24 hours and the COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 5.46 percent.

Meanwhile, 141 people infected with the virus are in critical condition.