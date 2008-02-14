Monsoon rains wreak havoc across Pakistan, killing 147 people

11 July,2022 06:10 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The above normal monsoon rains across the country on Sunday caused further surge in the life and property losses as the total death count in various incidents reached 147 and 160 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 24-hour situation report released on routine basis that accounts for the overall life, property, and infrastructure incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

The heavy rains and flash floods in Balochistan s District Loralai caused five deaths including three males and two females who died due to spill over of a dam in Loralai.

Similarly, in District Dhuki, a female perished due to flood caused by rain whereas in District Chaman a Dam got damaged owing to flood.

In District Pishin, a Dam also got damaged due to flood whereas in District Quetta, several houses were reported completely damaged due to rain and there were more details to follow, said the report.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa s District Swabi, incidents of roof collapse as a result of heavy rain were reported at different sites that caused deaths of two females and four children whereas two houses got partially damaged.

In Upper Chitral, due to land erosion caused by flood in the river Yarkhoon, Booni-Chitral road was blocked for all kind of traffic. The district administration also got three houses got vacated being unsafe in the vicinity.

In Punjab s District Gujranwala, a male died due to tree fall caused by storm whereas in District Sahiwal a male and female were reported injured due to roof collapse. In District Multan, a female perished due to house wall collapse.

In Sindh, one person each died due to electrocution in Korangi and Landhi areas. There was no incident or loss to report in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and dIslamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB) s District Gilgit, the Bagrot Valley Road was blocked due to flood. In District Nagar, the high flow of water had cut off the valley road to Miacher and water discharge at Sumayar nullah had also increased.

The report on relief activities carried out by the provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) of various provinces mentioned that PDMA Balochistan issued 100 tents to District Chaman, Muslim Bhag, Kachii and Qilla Abdullah each.

In Upper Chitral relief items were provided to the affectees by the district administration. In District Skardu, 40 food packs were dispatched to the affectees of Roundu and 100 Gabions were also dispatched for flood affected areas of Roundu.

The authorities also conducted rehabilitation activities included the restoration of roads as in Upper Chitral the Yarkhoon road was restored for all kinds of traffic and all machineries were kept alert at the vulnerable sites.

In District Diamer, the restoration work on Khanbari and Doushal road was in progress. In District Skardu, the restoration work of the most affected area of Tormik valley had not been started; however, GBDMA was provided one compressor machine to GBPWD for blasting purposes.

In District Ghizer, the damage assessment of floods at Sherqillah, Thoi Yasin and Japuky were in progress. In District Nagar, the GBDMA tractor was working on site to restore valley road, in District Shigar, the restoration of main K2 road was in progress. Similarly, damaged Pakora Bridge was restored for pedestrians only.

In the rescue activities, the authorities in District Ghizer, the search operation was under process for the two missing bodies of children in Sherqilla, District Ghizer.

In District Swabi, the district administration was on field visit to drain floodwater from the area and to assess damages. In District Quetta, the dewatering operation in different houses was in process by PDMA Rescue Teams.

However, the PDMA Rescue Team in District Loralai recovered one body from Loralai dam and also a female s body in District Dukhi.

The report highlighted that there was no flood situation observed in any of the major rivers.

Under the influence of forecasted wet spell during July 9th to 10th, flows were likely to increase in Rivers Ravi, Chenab, Jhelum (Mangla upstream) and Kabul. The flows were also likely to increase in the associated Nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab from July 9th to 11th whereas a light to moderate flooding was also expected in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and division along with tributaries of River Kabul during the same period.

The reported also shared the Met Office weather forecast for the next 24 hours. It said scattered thunderstorm and rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls was expected over South and Southeast Sindh and Coastal Balochistan. The scattered thunderstorm and rain of moderate intensity was also expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers, Islamabad along with Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm and rain was also expected over rest of the country.