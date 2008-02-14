Petrol price to come down soon, says PM Shehbaz

10 July,2022 06:21 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the petrol price will soon be decreased and the issues of the public will be resolved.

He said this in his meeting Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman who called on him in Lahore on Sunday.

During the meeting, they exchanged Eid greetings and discussed various matters of interest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that PML-N government in Punjab would be further strengthened in two weeks, adding that Punjab was already the stronghold of PML-N and the position of PML-N is still strong.

“Patients in government hospitals in Punjab have started getting free medicines for cancer which were banned during the PTI era,” he added.

He said that despite the severe legal and constitutional crisis in Punjab for the last few months, the PML-N government has worked hard to handle the issues of the province. The previous government did a lot of injustice to us and false cases were made but we will not do anything to regret latter.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the manner in which the PTI government ruined the country was unprecedented, adding that the country could have gone bankrupt if we had not taken big action and stood for the people.