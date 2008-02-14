PTI will win 18 seats in Punjab by-polls: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Pakistan PTI will win 18 seats in Punjab by-polls: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N would be wiped out in the by-polls: Fawad

10 July,2022 03:05 pm

JEHLUM (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that his party will win 18 seats in the upcoming by-polls on Punjab Assembly seats.

The former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has no vote bank and it would be wiped out in the by-polls.

The PTI leader further said that PM Shehbaz could try to run campaign of the by-polls, he would come to know that they have support among the masses.